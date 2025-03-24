George Clooney Brings 'Good Night And Good Luck' To Broadway

60 Minutes covers the riveting Broadway adaptation of George Clooney's acclaimed film "Good Night and Good Luck," bringing the tense battle between legendary journalist Edward R. Murrow and Senator Joseph McCarthy to electrifying life on stage. Set against the backdrop of 1950s Cold War paranoia, this gripping drama explores the moral courage of a CBS news team who risked everything to expose McCarthy's fearmongering tactics, challenging audiences to reflect on the vital role of a free press in preserving democracy.

This message resonates with striking relevance today.