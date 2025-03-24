Schumer Says He's Not Stepping Down As Minority Leader

Sen. Schumer has faced much criticism for voting yes on the MAGA government funding bill to avert a government shutdown. but his excuses on NBC News explaining why he voted for it make little sense and show he's not capable to lead Senate Democrats, or any Democrats, really.

The Democratic base of voters want Schumer out after capitulating on the budget resolution but he said he will not step down.

Schumer told Meet The Press host Kristen Welker that if the government did shut down, Trump and his cadre of creeps would have wrecked havoc on the entire federal government.

SCHUMER: With Musk and Doge and Trump and this guy Vote, V-O-G-H-T, I think is how you spell his name, is the head of OMB, they would eviscerate the federal government. On day two, they could say, oh, snap, feeding hungry children, not essential. On day four, mass transit, all transit, aid to the states, not essential, we're cutting it. On day six, Medicaid, we'll cut that by 20, 30, 50, 80%. We'll go after Social Security. We'll go after the veterans. Their goal is to just eviscerate the federal government so they can give more taxes, more tax cuts to their billionaire class over there. And so it would be devastating.

Trump is already destroying the federal government and Democratic leadership is absent. All of the things Schumer spoke of are happening right now. When Schumer was majority leader we were told the filibuster was sacred because god forbid Dems would want to exercise it. And then the opportunity happened and Schumer is trying to tell us Dems can't filibuster because Republicans will do the bad things they're already doing.



Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA): I myself don't give away anything for nothing. And I think that's what happened the other day.

Schumer is telling the country that Senate Democrats will always have to vote yes> on every Republican funding bill because they would face some consequences that are already happening without Congress.