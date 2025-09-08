Even Ezra Klein Is Urging Dems To Shut Trump's Government Down

With the federal government's funding running out in just a few weeks, Ezra Klein argues in a Sunday Times op-ed that Democrats must wield what little power they have in Congress to stop the passage of a new spending bill that will fund Trump's autocratic efforts. Via HuffPost:

Klein recalls the avalanche of aggressive changes the Trump administration made to the government earlier this year, calling it "the muzzle velocity stage of this presidency." Despite the chaos, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and a crucial number of Democrats acquiesced to their GOP colleagues in March, helping to pass a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.

With Democrats still struggling to unify behind an opposition message, the columnist warns that if the party cannot meet the moment to counter Trump's authoritarian takeover, then they need new leadership.

"I'm not going to tell you I am absolutely sure Democrats should shut the government down. I'm not," Klein writes. "At the same time, joining Republicans to fund this government is worse than failing at opposition. It's complicity."