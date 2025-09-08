Even Ezra Klein Is Urging Dems To Shut Trump's Government Down

To do otherwise is to be complicit in Trump's takeover, he argues.
By Susie MadrakSeptember 8, 2025

With the federal government's funding running out in just a few weeks, Ezra Klein argues in a Sunday Times op-ed that Democrats must wield what little power they have in Congress to stop the passage of a new spending bill that will fund Trump's autocratic efforts. Via HuffPost:

Klein recalls the avalanche of aggressive changes the Trump administration made to the government earlier this year, calling it "the muzzle velocity stage of this presidency." Despite the chaos, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and a crucial number of Democrats acquiesced to their GOP colleagues in March, helping to pass a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.

With Democrats still struggling to unify behind an opposition message, the columnist warns that if the party cannot meet the moment to counter Trump's authoritarian takeover, then they need new leadership.

"I'm not going to tell you I am absolutely sure Democrats should shut the government down. I'm not," Klein writes. "At the same time, joining Republicans to fund this government is worse than failing at opposition. It's complicity."

when team no fight / centrist dems lose Ezra Klein ….

Leah Litman (@leahlitman.bsky.social) 2025-09-07T13:18:52.403Z

I'm glad Ezra Klein wrote this, and he's totally right on the path forward. Because of his positioning as an establishment-friendly centrist liberal, maybe Dem leaders will listen, which would be great.

Sam Bagenstos (@sbagen.bsky.social) 2025-09-07T12:38:04.737Z

Ezra Klein is quite correct here. It would be nice if Klein was capable of recognizing Trump as an existential threat in the last election, and had actually supported Biden, and after Joe dropped out, had actually supported Harris.
Klein did not.
But he's correct here.

Sean Brodrick (@seanbrodrick.bsky.social) 2025-09-07T18:09:37.428Z

For those unaware or who haven’t clicked through, this is written by Ezra Klein and, yes, published in the New York Times.

Democratic donors read the NYT and take Ezra Klein seriously.

Democratic leaders read the NYT and take Democratic donors seriously.

That’s why the piece matters.

Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath.bsky.social) 2025-09-07T14:01:42.753Z

