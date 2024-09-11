Mar-a-Lago Maniac Demands Republicans Shut Down The Government

This is the opposite of what an actual leader does.
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0.
By Conover KennardSeptember 11, 2024

Just as Republicans failed to vote for a bipartisan border bill after Donald J. Trump demanded they disregard it, he is now calling on his enablers to shut down the government over a bullshit narrative.

It is already illegal for non-US citizens to vote, but Trump is claiming that a problem that doesn't exist is the problem, so he can claim that the election will be rigged. It was never America First with this narcissistic bonehead. It's all about his feelings.

Trump wrote this on his flailing social media site:

If Republicans in the House, and Senate, don’t get absolute assurances on Election Security, THEY SHOULD, IN NO WAY, SHAPE, OR FORM, GO FORWARD WITH A CONTINUING RESOLUTION ON THE BUDGET. THE DEMOCRATS ARE TRYING TO “STUFF” VOTER REGISTRATIONS WITH ILLEGAL ALIENS. DON’T LET IT HAPPEN - CLOSE IT DOWN!!!

House Republicans spent their time investigating President Biden instead of doing their jobs. Now, the government is set to shut down on Oct. 1 while Republicans demand a proposal to require proof of citizenship at the ballot box for federal elections in their stopgap funding bill. The fraud they are looking for comes from Republican voters who cast more than one ballot, including multiple residents at Florida’s retirement community, The Villages.

Actual incidents of voter fraud are extremely rare. Still, Trump is putting pressure on House Speaker Mike Johnson. The Stable Genius™ likely thinks a government shutdown will make Biden and Kamala Harris look bad. Go for it, shut it down, and watch Democrats take the House.

Discussion

