Rand Paul Had A Bad Day. Looking For A Tiny Violin, But Can't Find One

President Joe Biden warned that Republicans would attack our safety nets, specifically Social Security. Republicans booed Biden, but after Donald somehow won the election, his party was eager to gut Social Security, and three Republicans voted to raise the retirement age to 70 to receive benefits.

Twenty Republican senators voted against legislation bolstering Social Security benefits for over 2 million American citizens working in various occupations. Biden warned us about this shit.

Kentucky dickwad Rand Paul pushed for the amendment to a new Social Security bill. It failed, and it's not a good day for Rand because the kids with cancer program will continue.

So to clarify, the pediatric cancer research funding bill in the Senate that Republicans said never passed because of Schumer was actually held up by Rand Paul the entire time. Yet another lie. pic.twitter.com/QPGj8sf6BE — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 21, 2024

Here's the good news:

Nearly 3 million Americans will receive full Social Security benefits under legislation passed in the waning hours of the current Congress and now headed to President Biden, who is expected to sign into law. Senators voted 76-20 for the Social Security Fairness Act, which would eliminate two federal policies that prevent nearly 3 million people, including police officers, firefighters, postal workers, teachers and others with a public pension, from collecting their full Social Security benefits. The legislation has been decades in the making, as the Senate held its first hearings into the policies in 2003. "The Senate finally corrects a 50-year mistake," proclaimed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, after senators approved the legislation at 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

And in the video above, Lil' Rand, a 61-year-old tea party douche who is provided healthcare on our dime, calls it "free stuff," and all I can say, and I'm trying to be nice is -- bitch, we paid into Social Security our entire working lives. Touch it, and we'll have to eat the rich who get tax cuts, which we also ultimately pay for, too. Even though conservatives have claimed that tax cuts for the wealthy lead to economic growth, unsurprisingly, they don't. Ronald Reagan's trickle-down economics led to this shit show, and Rand Paul is blaming Social Security.

As it turns out, RAND FUCKING PAUL was the reason funding for the original stand-alone child cancer research bill was being held up in the Senate until tonight. Why it was included in the CR instead. He dropped his objection once the GOP started facing backlash. Fucking scum. — 🔥Reverend Aiden (@SweetFnLucifer) December 21, 2024

Take away our safety nets, Rand, and you will need safety from the 68 million Americans who receive Social Security benefits each month, and that includes me.