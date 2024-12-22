Ivanka To Be 'Informal Adviser' In New Admin As Jared Profits Off Middle East: Report

Ivanka Trump is expected to remain an "informal adviser" in President-elect Donald Trump's next administration but will do it "under the radar" this time, sources close to the former president's daughter said.

In a Sunday report, CNN revealed that Ivanka Trump intended to stay out of the divisive political limelight in the next administration.

"Ivanka Trump is done with politics and says she isn't coming back," CNN noted.

Instead, the president's daughter is expected to focus on her children and her businesses, which have "profited from proximity to the presidency and resulting relationships," the report explained.

"Trump remains very close with her father, with whom she talks regularly, a source close to her said. And she is likely to continue to informally advise him on a range of issues behind-the-scenes," according to CNN's sources.

"She's still his daughter, and a trusted voice, so in that sense an informal adviser, as we all are with our family members," former Trump administration staffer and longtime friend Maggie Cordish told the network.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the president-elect said, "Ivanka proudly spearheaded the White House's efforts and promoted the administration's success."

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump's husband, Jared Kushner, has also declined a public role in the next administration "but is expected to be a pivotal outside adviser to Donald Trump's Middle East efforts," CNN reported. "He also has significant financial interests in the region."