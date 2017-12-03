Israeli Media Mogul Slams Kushner: 'A Bunch Of Orthodox Jews Who Have No Idea'

Haim Saban, a billionaire media mogul, called out Jared Kushner over the weekend for trying to negotiate peace in the Middle East with "a bunch of orthodox Jews who have no idea about anything."

During a discussion at the Saban Forum in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, Saban jabbed Kushner for building a team which has little experience negotiating Middle East affairs.

"I don't know how you've lasted eight months with this lineup," Saban told President Donald Trump's son-in-law. "And it's impressive that it's still going. There's not a Middle East [expert] in this group."

"I mean, how do you operate with people who basically -- you know, with all due respect are a bunch of orthodox Jews who have no idea about anything?" he wondered. "What are you guys doing? Seriously, I don't understand this."

"I'll definitely say it's not a conventional team," Kushner admitted.

"It's a real estate issue too, so you're the real estate [expert]," Saban said sarcastically.