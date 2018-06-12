'But Her Speeches!' Jared And Ivanka Made At Least $82 Million While In The White House

By Susie Madrak
'But Her Speeches!' Jared And Ivanka Made At Least $82 Million While In The White House

Funny. Hillary Clinton wasn't even in politics when she made her controversial paid speeches. I'm sure the same people who found that so very offensive will surely raise a ruckus over this:

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, the president’s daughter and son-in-law, brought in at least $82 million in outside income while serving as senior White House advisers during 2017, according to financial disclosure forms released Monday.

Trump earned $3.9 million from her stake in the Trump International Hotel in Washington and more than $2 million in severance from the Trump Organization, while Kushner reported over $5 million in income from Quail Ridge, a Kushner Cos. apartment complex acquired last year in Plainsboro, N.J.

Will Republicans say anything? Unlikely.

If we're lucky, the same old Democrats who continue to point out the growing strength of the kleptocracy in America will get invited onto cable TV to raise the alarm. But no one who can actually do anything about it seems to care.

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV