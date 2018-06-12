'But Her Speeches!' Jared And Ivanka Made At Least $82 Million While In The White House

Funny. Hillary Clinton wasn't even in politics when she made her controversial paid speeches. I'm sure the same people who found that so very offensive will surely raise a ruckus over this:

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, the president’s daughter and son-in-law, brought in at least $82 million in outside income while serving as senior White House advisers during 2017, according to financial disclosure forms released Monday. Trump earned $3.9 million from her stake in the Trump International Hotel in Washington and more than $2 million in severance from the Trump Organization, while Kushner reported over $5 million in income from Quail Ridge, a Kushner Cos. apartment complex acquired last year in Plainsboro, N.J.

Will Republicans say anything? Unlikely.

If we're lucky, the same old Democrats who continue to point out the growing strength of the kleptocracy in America will get invited onto cable TV to raise the alarm. But no one who can actually do anything about it seems to care.

During their first year in government service, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner remained investors through various vehicles and trusts, which bought and sold as much as $147 million of real estate and other assets https://t.co/eZaYgKV3kc — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 12, 2018

Kushner and Trump families have repeatedly talked about the "sacrifices" made by Jared and Ivanka to go into government. They made $82 million last year https://t.co/S5aHGIu5mw — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 12, 2018

If someone made $82 million while they were supposed to be working at the White House, they should be thrown in prison, right? It’s exactly what Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump did last year. This is the perfect example as to why nepotism has no place in America. Corrupt traitors. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 12, 2018

The new documents reveal that in 2017, Ivanka Trump earned $3.9 million from her stake in the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC. The asset is valued at between $5 million and $25 million: https://t.co/Aj03ODSSgw — CNN (@CNN) June 12, 2018

For comparison, members of the U.S. House and senior House staff can't earn more than $28,000 in outside income in 2018. https://t.co/olBSD1qw7x

— Susan Davis (@DaviSusan) June 12, 2018

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Susan Davis (@DaviSusan) June 12, 2018