'But Her Speeches!' Jared And Ivanka Made At Least $82 Million While In The White House
Funny. Hillary Clinton wasn't even in politics when she made her controversial paid speeches. I'm sure the same people who found that so very offensive will surely raise a ruckus over this:
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, the president’s daughter and son-in-law, brought in at least $82 million in outside income while serving as senior White House advisers during 2017, according to financial disclosure forms released Monday.
Trump earned $3.9 million from her stake in the Trump International Hotel in Washington and more than $2 million in severance from the Trump Organization, while Kushner reported over $5 million in income from Quail Ridge, a Kushner Cos. apartment complex acquired last year in Plainsboro, N.J.
Will Republicans say anything? Unlikely.
If we're lucky, the same old Democrats who continue to point out the growing strength of the kleptocracy in America will get invited onto cable TV to raise the alarm. But no one who can actually do anything about it seems to care.
