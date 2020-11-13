Jared And Ivanka Forced To Pull Their Kids Out Of Hebrew School After Parents Complain

Jared and Ivanka's stupid decisions are now negatively affecting their children. Shocker. News broke that they had to pull their kids (aka, were asked to stop sending them) out of their new school, the Melvin Berman Hebrew Academy in recent days. They had JUST transferred to that school a few weeks prior, reportedly on October 19th.

The school did confirm the reporting, saying: “They withdrew from the school."

Their initial reasoning for transferring to Hebrew Academy was because there were in-person classes. Obviously they cannot be bothered with protecting their kids at all, hence their choices to not mask up or stay away from large events where others are unmasked, so it is not shocking that not only would they send their kids to in school settings, but that they would also potentially expose the other kids and their families. Because the only people that matter to Ivanka and Jared are Ivanka and Jared.

Numerous parents report that the withdrawal came after parents "raised concerns" about exposure and risk to other kids at the school. The school itself follows CDC guidelines and expects parents to follow the same guidelines off campus.

The school actually put out a document explaining the policy:

“Students and families are expected to adhere to any and all social distancing guidelines and mask requirements while not on campus to minimize the risk of contracting COVID-19 as well as reducing the risk of exposing employees and/or MILTON’s students to COVID-19. To help reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure at the School, the School asks all families to limit their attendance at large public or private gatherings, events, and other activities to those where social distancing can be maintained and guidance regarding masks is followed. Families and students should avoid hosting or attending large gatherings where proper social distancing measures are not feasible.”

HA HA HA HA HA.

And they thought Jared and Ivanka would comply with that? Seriously?

Apparently the breaking point was the swearing in ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett, which led to at least a dozen infections and one confirmed death.

A mother at the school expressed it pretty bluntly:

“There was concern for the safety of children because it was very clear the Kushner parents were violating public health recommendations."

Oh, and there was another issue where Ivanka and Jared would not tell the school if they had been around Donald Trump in the days leading up to, or during, his COVID infection. That is a HUGE problem. Remember, they did not quarantine afterwards.

The school did attempt to work out a plan with Ivanka and Jared, it was reported. But they refused to agree to any changes or follow the requests outlined, so the decision was made for them: your kids are not welcome because you are selfish a-holes.