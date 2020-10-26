Ivanka And Jared Brag About Casting Their Votes By Mail

The Trump family, their media minions and the administration have been moaning, bitching, and whining and complaining about mail-in ballots for the presidential election from the American people since the pandemic took hold.

It's supposed to be some kind of all a fraud, perpetrated on Trump from the deep state US Post Office, deep state CIA, FBI and whoever else QAnon claims are against the Orange Julius.

Yet, for MAGA supporters, themselves, and especially in red states, mail-in voting is just fine.

Look at this picture and cringe.

Ivanka and Jared casting their ballots by mail. https://t.co/szJO8Ikcfe — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 26, 2020

These people are reprehensible and have done everything they can to destroy the post office, limit voting stations and drop-off points, all in an effort to depress the vote and curb your right to cast a ballot which they believe will help elect Donald Trump.

And then they flaunt their vote-by-mail envelopes on Air Force One, the airplane that belongs to we, the people.

Despicable.