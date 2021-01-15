Ivanka And Jared Cost Taxpayers $144K By Refusing Bathrooms To Secret Service

The Washington Post has the receipts on the $100,000 (so far) of taxpayer money flushed down a toilet because the Kushners has refused to admit the Secret Service to their bathrooms. Note that Barack Obama and Mike Pence found ways to accommodate their protectors:

Instructed not to use any of the half-dozen bathrooms inside the couple’s house, the Secret Service detail assigned to President Trump’s daughter and son-in-law spent months searching for a reliable restroom to use on the job, according to neighbors and law enforcement officials. After resorting to a porta-potty, as well as bathrooms at the nearby home of former president Barack Obama and the not-so-nearby residence of Vice President Pence, the agents finally found a toilet to call their own.

Naturally, Prince and Princess Nepotism are lying about it:

A White House spokesperson denied that Trump and Kushner restricted agents from their 5,000-square-foot home, with its six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, and asserted that it was the Secret Service’s decision not to allow the protective detail inside. That account is disputed by a law enforcement official familiar with the situation, who said the agents were kept out at the family’s request. … “When discussions regarding protecting their home were initially had in 2017, Ivanka and Jared made clear that their home would always be open to the incredible men and women on their detail. It was only after a decision by the [Secret Service] was made that their detail sought other accommodations,” Deere wrote in an email. “The Kushners have a tremendous amount of respect for the servicemen and women on their detail and for the United States Secret Service as a whole. Their home will always be open to them and they have immense gratitude for their service over the last four years.”

If you believe that, I’ve got a Trump University degree to sell you. Costing taxpayers extra money for their Secret Service protection is a Trump family custom. The only difference is that, as far as I can tell, they haven’t figured out a way to line their pockets with this one:

The Secret Service has repeatedly incurred serious costs from providing protection to President Trump’s children. In October, The Post reported that Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. had enriched their family’s business, as the Trump Organization charged the federal government at least $238,000 for agents’ lodgings when the trio and their families visited Trump properties. Trump says he lost billions of dollars being president instead of running his business, which his sons have operated the past four years.

The Post notes that when the lease for the studio apartment across the street runs out, in September, the federal government will have paid a total of $144,000.