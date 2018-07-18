Secret Service Protects Jared Kushner - From Being Subpoenaed, Too

Most of us envision the Secret Service as a way to protect the President and his family from physical harm. We are generally okay with this. This is not a normal Presidential family, in case you are living on Mars and just catching up.

No, this Presidential family is using the Secret Service to protect them from being served subpoenas in an investigation into an attack by a foreign government that led to said Presidential family stealing the presidency. Are we okay with THIS? Survey says NOOOOOOO.

Fortunately, Jill Wine-Banks joins Lawrence O'Donnell to explain that lawyers on Robert Mueller's team have a remedy - they are going into Federal Court to request they be allowed to simply send the subpoenas through the U.S. Mail. This is often allowed when all other avenues have been exhausted.

Baby boy Kushner is hiding behind the skirts of Ivanka's Daddy's right to Secret Service protection. Let's hope the good 'ole U.S. Mail can break through.

Oh, and for the record? Jill's pin on the show last night was STRAIGHT FIRE. Make sure you watch the video.

