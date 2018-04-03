Brian Kilmeade Scolds Rand Paul Over Neocons: 'You Know Trump's Vision Better Than He Does?'

This morning on "Fox and Friends," Sen. Rand Paul said he was unhappy with the neocons in Trump's administration.

How dare he notice what Trump is doing!

F&F co-host Brian Kilmeade scolded Rand for thinking he knows better than Trump, what Trump wants in a cabinet.

During the presidential campaign of 2016, Donald Trump continually attacked anybody who supported the Iraq war, including President Bush, and told the country he would never take any of those people seriously.

Suddenly, he's now filling his cabinet with those same people. Even John Bolton for crying out loud.

Senator Paul reminded the Fox and Friends co-hosts how much he supported Trump after he lost his own presidential bid, but now Paul finds Trump's foreign policy very troubling.

Paul said, "He has been outspoken that the Iraq War was a mistake. Regime change was a mistake. It led to unintended consequences when we removed Saddam Hussein. We emboldened Iran and made Iran stronger. Iran and Iraq are closely aligned and it is disappointing me that people he appointed around him are unapologetic and enthusiastic for the Iraq war. Bolton, Pompeo, they don't share the vision that the Iraq war was a mistake."

"So I think someone needs to speak out against having too many of these neoconservatives in the administration," Paul said.

This type of criticism was much too much for a Fox and Friends co-host. Brian Kilmeade immediately jumped to Trump's defense with an uninformed and idiotic take.

Brian replied, "So you know President Trump's vision better than he does, and you know what he wants better than he does?"

The idiocy of that defense makes Rand Paul laugh, but then he grovels. The senator defended Trump by saying Reagan did it too, but then reminded the crotch couch that what Donald said, and still says, is different than what John Bolton always says.

Kilmeade's response was appalling.

"There is flip side to it. If we leave Afghanistan and the al Qaeda comes back, we wasted our time. If we leave our presence in Syria, the Russians take over -- you know there is flip side to everything. Nobody wants war," Brian said.

Brian just wants an endless occupation in Afghanistan and Iraq without ever going to war himself or paying taxes to pay for it. That's the Republican way.