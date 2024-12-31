CNN's Scott Jennings: 'Jimmy Carter Was Anti-Semitic'

CNN MAGA contributor Scott Jennings lowered the bar of decency after the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Jennings did the job CNN pays him to do, when he claimed the former president dabbled in anti-Semitism and sidled up to dictators.

Donald Trump sends love letters to dictators and has meddled in US foreign policy throughout Russia's immoral attack against Ukraine. To Jennings, since Trump did it, he's a hero.

Jimmy Carter helped broker the peace between Israel and Egypt, and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his humanitarian work, but Jennings wasted no time in smearing his name a day after he died at 100.

JENNINGS: That having been said, he was a terrible president. That's why he lost in a landslide after his one term. And if it's possible, I think he was even a worse ex-president because of his meddling in US foreign policy, because of his saddling up to dictators around the world, because of his vehement views, anti-Israel views, and more than dabbling in anti-Semitism over the years. He often vexed Democrats. Obama didn't even have him speak at his 08 convention. He put Bill Clinton in a terrible foreign policy box on a North Korea nuclear issue. I think he was a guy who had a huge ego and believed that he was uniquely positioned to do all these things, even after the American people had roundly and soundly rejected his leadership.

Having policy differences does not make a person anti-Semitic.

Much of his criticisms of Carter fit the description of Demented Donald Trump. It's always projection with Trump apologists.