5 Shocking Truths About Trump's Cabinet Nobody Tells You

Donald Trump's picked a myriad of of the most awful people alive, those who've committed every offense, violated every social norm--just absolutely despicable "humans" for his cabinet. It's almost like he's going out of his way to pick people who were unacceptable in politics just a decade ago, and still aren't wanted in most parts of our society.

I discuss this topic w John Fugelsang, noting who will & won't make it, some of their worst qualities the press has ignored and who was picked just as shiny objects to distract attention from the worst of them, i.e. not real contenders. Fugelsang has some harsh thoughts on Trump's cabinet--He Doesn't Hold Back!

Watch the video then SUBSCRIBE to Cliff's Edge for more!