3 Shocking McConnell Blunders You Won't Believe!

Mitch McConnell's whining about Trump's isolationist policies, willingness to ignore the Senate w/ recess appointments & inane nomination of conspiracy theorist RFK Jr to HHS. Boo-hoo, Mitch. McConnell should look in the mirror if he wants the real culprit in Trump's continued destruction of our democracy.

The Peninsula Cooter had a myriad of opportunities to stop Trump, from joining then President Obama to publicly decry Russian attacks on our 2016 election to help Trump deciding to have a spine and vote to convict Donald Trump in his impeachment trial for his insurrection in 2021.

All through the disaster that;s been Trump, McConnell's enabled him, protected him & genuflected to him . W/out McConnell, there is no Trump.. So stop the whimpering from Moscow Mitch. I can't hear you over the blaring noise of your serial hypocrisy, greed and betrayal of every institution o our democracy, esp the Senate & judiciary.

