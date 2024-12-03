3 Shocking McConnell Blunders You Won't Believe!

Mitch McConnell's whining about Trump's isolationist policies, willingness to ignore the Senate w/ recess appointments & inane nomination of conspiracy theorist RFK Jr to HHS. Boo-hoo, Mitch. McConnell should look in the mirror if he wants the real culprit in Trump's continued destruction of our democracy.
By Cliff SchecterDecember 21, 2024

Mitch McConnell's whining about Trump's isolationist policies, willingness to ignore the Senate w/ recess appointments & inane nomination of conspiracy theorist RFK Jr to HHS. Boo-hoo, Mitch. McConnell should look in the mirror if he wants the real culprit in Trump's continued destruction of our democracy.

The Peninsula Cooter had a myriad of opportunities to stop Trump, from joining then President Obama to publicly decry Russian attacks on our 2016 election to help Trump deciding to have a spine and vote to convict Donald Trump in his impeachment trial for his insurrection in 2021.

All through the disaster that;s been Trump, McConnell's enabled him, protected him & genuflected to him . W/out McConnell, there is no Trump.. So stop the whimpering from Moscow Mitch. I can't hear you over the blaring noise of your serial hypocrisy, greed and betrayal of every institution o our democracy, esp the Senate & judiciary.

Be sure to check out the video & SUBSCRIBE to Cliff's Edge for more great content like this!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon