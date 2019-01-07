Fox News.Com Notices Mitch McConnell A No-Show Over Shutdown

Yep, even Fox News (.com, but still) has an op-ed up about how Mitch McConnell is likely to be hurt by the #TrumpShutdown. He and 22 of his Republican colleagues are up for re-election in 2020 and they all have to GO.

They should ALL lose their seats. Names should be named. Oh wait. Here. #BlueWave2020 pic.twitter.com/46l079HZtx

Here's a sampling from the FoxNews.com oped, "Sen. Mitch McConnell has a problem – And it’s Donald Trump":

...it is worth noting McConnell’s absence from the government shutdown instigated by Trump. He has disappeared from the debate. In fact, McConnell didn’t even attend the president’s news conference Friday about the shutdown.

While the House Republican leadership was standing next to President Trump during the news conference, McConnell was nowhere to be found, even though he attended the White House meeting about the shutdown minutes beforehand.

Now McConnell refuses to bring the House legislation up for a vote in the Senate without Trump’s support. In response, Pelosi accused McConnell of abdicating his responsibility as Senate majority leader.

Why is McConnell ducking this fight now? Mitch McConnell has a problem – and it’s Donald Trump. Senate Republicans are facing a tough 2020 election with 22 seats to defend and they may be starting to realize Trump is a liability. In fact, one of those Republican senators up for re-election in 2020 is Mitch McConnell.