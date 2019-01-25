Republican Civil War! GOP Senators Sniping Over Trump Shutdown

Alternative title: "Several Species of White Republican Arsonists Gathered Together in a Burning Building and Screaming at a D*ck" ***

Nothing more adorable than when the mob of creeps and miscreants turn on each other.

From the WaPo:

‘This is your fault’: GOP senators clash over shutdown inside private luncheon Republican senators clashed with one another and confronted Vice President Pence inside a private luncheon on Thursday, as anger hit a boiling point over the longest government shutdown in history.





“This is your fault,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) told Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) at one point, according to two Republicans who attended the lunch and witnessed the exchange.





“Are you suggesting I’m enjoying this?” McConnell snapped back, according to the people who attended the lunch.





Johnson spokesman Ben Voelkel confirmed the confrontation. He said Johnson was expressing frustration with the day’s proceedings — votes on dueling plans to reopen the government, both of which failed to advance...

I would say all the parable lacks is the jawbone of an ass, but y'know...

***h/t Pink Floyd

