Franklin Graham Accuses Bishop Who Criticized Trump Of Having 'Sexual Political Agenda'

Rev. Franklin Graham slammed Rt. Rev. Mariann Budde for a "sexual political agenda" after she pleaded with President Donald Trump to "have mercy" on "immigrants and LGBTQ Americans."

During a Wednesday interview on Newsmax, Graham criticized the bishop's Tuesday homily at the National Prayer Service with Trump.

"She was wrong to do that," the reverend insisted. "That was really a national forum, a national stage pulpit that she was standing in. And for her to use that for her own political agenda was wrong."

"She is a socialist, activist, LGBTQ+ agenda, and that's, you know, so she's just wrong," he continued. "So these are activists, and no question, they hate Trump. I don't know why they hate Trump. Trump stands for truth."

Graham claimed media outlets wanted to paint Trump as a "liar."

"He doesn't wake up in the morning, I think I'll see how many lies I can tell today," he asserted. "He may get some facts twisted up sometime, but he's not purposely out there lying, misleading people, but this lady is, she's misleading people, and she was wrong, and I would hope that whoever the powers that be would put somebody in the cathedral who doesn't have a political agenda or a sexual political agenda, but just somebody who would be there to open up the word of God and to encourage people to worship God."