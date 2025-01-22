Very Hurt Yambo Calls Bishop 'Nasty' For Reminding Him Of Jesus

You knew this was coming. Yambo went all tantrum on Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, calling her (what else?) "nasty" in tone (he only has about 20 words in his vocabulary, so you know he'd go for that one):

Hard to tell which of her words triggered our National Snowflake. Might have been these:

"There isn't much to be gained by our prayers if we act in ways that further deepen the divisions among us. Our scriptures are quite clear about this, that God is never impressed with prayers when actions are not informed by them. Nor does God spare us from the consequences of our Deeds which always, in the end, matter more than the words we pray."

Oh, WELL.

The Budde sermon, and Trump's reaction to it, distills nearly everything I've written about for the past decade. MAGA believes they define the only true version of Christianity in America. A Christianity that sees Trump as white Christian America's savior, and all other Christianities as dead. — Sarah Posner (@sarahposner.bsky.social) 2025-01-22T12:33:58.501Z

If you've ever wondered how you would have reacted in 1930s Germany, it's pretty much how you are reacting right now. Bishop Budde shows the way. — Greg Jericho (@grogsgamut.bsky.social) 2025-01-22T08:51:44.370Z