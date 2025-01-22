Very Hurt Yambo Calls Bishop 'Nasty' For Reminding Him Of Jesus

When obviously, no one is ever allowed to even imply he might be less than god-like!
By Susie MadrakJanuary 22, 2025

You knew this was coming. Yambo went all tantrum on Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, calling her (what else?) "nasty" in tone (he only has about 20 words in his vocabulary, so you know he'd go for that one):

nasty_0.png

Hard to tell which of her words triggered our National Snowflake. Might have been these:

"There isn't much to be gained by our prayers if we act in ways that further deepen the divisions among us. Our scriptures are quite clear about this, that God is never impressed with prayers when actions are not informed by them. Nor does God spare us from the consequences of our Deeds which always, in the end, matter more than the words we pray."

Oh, WELL.

The Budde sermon, and Trump's reaction to it, distills nearly everything I've written about for the past decade. MAGA believes they define the only true version of Christianity in America. A Christianity that sees Trump as white Christian America's savior, and all other Christianities as dead.

Sarah Posner (@sarahposner.bsky.social) 2025-01-22T12:33:58.501Z

If you've ever wondered how you would have reacted in 1930s Germany, it's pretty much how you are reacting right now.

Bishop Budde shows the way.

Greg Jericho (@grogsgamut.bsky.social) 2025-01-22T08:51:44.370Z

Bishop Mariann Budde's extraordinary sermon calling out Trump also gives Dems language to highlight his coming immigration horrors. Its impact shows there's still a way to reach people's decency and humanity.

On the pod, we dig into this. Listen in this link:
newrepublic.com/article/1905...

Greg Sargent (@gregsargent.bsky.social) 2025-01-22T12:12:07.065Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon