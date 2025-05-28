Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"History is a race between education and catastrophe." -- H. G. Wells
By driftglassMay 28, 2025

On this day in 1960, film patrons in Milan, Italy got an advanced screening of one of my favorite SF classics, "The Time Machine", directed by George Pal with a script by David Duncan adapted from the H.G. Wells' 1865 novel. The film starred Rod Taylor, Yvette Mimieux, and Alan Young, and, in the Chicagoland area, was in the Family Classics rotation for years.

No More Mr. Nice Blog: Trump Torches the Country, but Centrist Democrats Think the Real Threat Is Progressivism.

Mock Paper Scissors: (Memorial Day) News That Will Drive You To Drink.

First Draft: Time For A Round Of “How Many Of Them Are White Folks?”

Attention space nerds! Scientists urge NASA to act on Apophis mission concept.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Discussion

