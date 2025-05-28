Dem HUMILIATES Repubs Forcing 10 Commandments In Schools

In a calm demeanor, he said it was Saturday, the Jewish Sabbath, and they were voting on Sunday, Christian Sabbath, breaking a Commandment to force on kids...the Ten Commandments! Watching the dumbfounded reactions? Priceless.
By Cliff SchecterMay 28, 2025

Republicans never cease to amaze with their sheer stupidity and total lack of self awareness. Enter Texas Rep. James Talarico, who made clear to dingus GOPers in the state lege who had to pass a bill to put the Ten Commandments in schools--as we know, that shit takes care of everything. No matter if kids are starving, impoverished, given assault rifles as a 7th b-day present--that they were glaring hypocrites and too stupid to know it.

In a calm demeanor, he said it was Saturday, the Jewish Sabbath, and they were voting on Sunday, Christian Sabbath, breaking a Commandment to force on kids...the Ten Commandments! Watching the dumbfounded reactions? Priceless. Talarico then questioned their habits in other areas, like marital fidelity (baller move). The whole cheating thing? A big Commandment no-no. Let'sget this guy to Congress, stat. Rising star, son of a Baptist Preacher, divinity school Masters student & unafraid to boldly back religion's liberal tradition and slam Republicans.

Watch the clip, there's simply no way you'll regret it! And thanks to all of you who subscribed to Cliff's Edge on Youtube--we surpassed 120K subscribers! If you haven't please subscribe, and also to Blue Amp Substack! We're growing an indy media community that doesn't answer to big corporations or billionaires!

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon