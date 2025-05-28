Dem HUMILIATES Repubs Forcing 10 Commandments In Schools

Republicans never cease to amaze with their sheer stupidity and total lack of self awareness. Enter Texas Rep. James Talarico, who made clear to dingus GOPers in the state lege who had to pass a bill to put the Ten Commandments in schools--as we know, that shit takes care of everything. No matter if kids are starving, impoverished, given assault rifles as a 7th b-day present--that they were glaring hypocrites and too stupid to know it.

In a calm demeanor, he said it was Saturday, the Jewish Sabbath, and they were voting on Sunday, Christian Sabbath, breaking a Commandment to force on kids...the Ten Commandments! Watching the dumbfounded reactions? Priceless. Talarico then questioned their habits in other areas, like marital fidelity (baller move). The whole cheating thing? A big Commandment no-no. Let'sget this guy to Congress, stat. Rising star, son of a Baptist Preacher, divinity school Masters student & unafraid to boldly back religion's liberal tradition and slam Republicans.

