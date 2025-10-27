Sex Scandal Rocks Project 2025, Wrecks GOP Rising Star

She laid out, piece by piece, how Epstein wasn’t just a predator—but a connector, pipeline between oligarchs, spies, tech billionaires, and politicians who wanted their appetites satisfied and money laundered...
By Cliff Schecter
October 27, 2025

We had an off-the-hook convo with Nina Burleigh, who broke a major sex, illegal payment and influence-peddling scandal that is so MAGA, it should have its own flag. Here are some highlights:

"She laid out, piece by piece, how Epstein wasn’t just a predator—but a connector, pipeline between oligarchs, spies, tech billionaires, and politicians who wanted their appetites satisfied and money laundered. She traced his trail from Wexner’s millions to Les Gelb’s CIA lunches, to those unsettling ties between Trump, Melania’s mysterious early years, and the whole grotesque ecosystem that let monsters masquerade as moguls.

Listening to her, you can’t help but see how this all ties together—the money, the blackmail, the sex, the politics, the rot. And she’s fearless. While mainstream outlets shy away, Nina’s out there naming names and reminding us that these people aren’t “colorful characters.” They’re predators with power.

We talked Project 2025, all the Vought family’s scandal-soaked hypocrisy in Oklahoma, and how the same Republican zealots screaming about “Christian values” are neck-deep in porn, pay-offs, and affairs. The cognitive dissonance would be funny if it weren’t so damn dangerous."

We welcome relevant, respectful comments.

