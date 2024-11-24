Popeye As A Serial Killer?

He's not looking for a hamburger.
By John AmatoNovember 24, 2024

OK, this is daft even for a horror movie.

Popeye the Slayer Man?

Bloody Disgusting has the scoop:

In Popeye the Slayer Man, “a group of friends sneak into an abandoned spinach canning factory to film a documentary on the legend of the “Sailor Man,” who is said to haunt the factory.”

“We can’t wait for audiences to get a load of this gory and scary version of Popeye,” teases producer Jeff Miller. “We went old-school and focused on using real practical effects, and not relying on CG for the gore. We’re talking with very enthusiastic and interested buyers now.”

Wimpy better watch out.

Open thread.

Discussion

