Popeye As A Serial Killer?

OK, this is daft even for a horror movie.
Popeye the Slayer Man?
Bloody Disgusting has the scoop:
In Popeye the Slayer Man, “a group of friends sneak into an abandoned spinach canning factory to film a documentary on the legend of the “Sailor Man,” who is said to haunt the factory.”
“We can’t wait for audiences to get a load of this gory and scary version of Popeye,” teases producer Jeff Miller. “We went old-school and focused on using real practical effects, and not relying on CG for the gore. We’re talking with very enthusiastic and interested buyers now.”
Wimpy better watch out.
