Popeye As A Serial Killer?

OK, this is daft even for a horror movie.

Popeye the Slayer Man?



Bloody Disgusting has the scoop:

In Popeye the Slayer Man, “a group of friends sneak into an abandoned spinach canning factory to film a documentary on the legend of the “Sailor Man,” who is said to haunt the factory.”

“We can’t wait for audiences to get a load of this gory and scary version of Popeye,” teases producer Jeff Miller. “We went old-school and focused on using real practical effects, and not relying on CG for the gore. We’re talking with very enthusiastic and interested buyers now.”