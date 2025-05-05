Frustrated Auteur Trump Declares 100% Tariff On Movies Made Elsewhere

Can you say cuckoo bananas?
By Susie MadrakMay 5, 2025

You may not know this, but the young Trump wanted to produce films, applied to film school at USC and didn't make it. So this has overtones of young Adolph not being accepted in art school, only with dementia.

El Cheeto said yesterday that he is authorizing the Department of Commerce and the United States Trade Representative to start the process for enacting a 100 percent tariff on American films that are produced in “foreign lands,” also known as runaway productions. Via Rolling Stone:

Trump called runaway productions “a national security threat” and claimed it’s causing the movie industry to die “a very fast death” in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, adding that Hollywood and other areas of the country “are being devastated” over films produced in “foreign lands.”

“The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death. Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated.

“This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!,” he continued. “Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands. WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!”

Remember back in January, when Trump named Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson, and Jon Voight as “special ambassadors” to bring back the film business that he claims is lost to “foreign countries”? Ah, God love him. Declaring tariffs on services? BRILLIANT.

lol

Trump says movies are a “national security threat.”

www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025...

Radley Balko (@radleybalko.bsky.social) 2025-05-05T00:18:14.769Z

I guess Trump finally watched Emilia Pérez

David Chen (@davechen.bsky.social) 2025-05-05T01:52:07.852Z

Donald Trump on Sunday called for tariffs to be implemented on movies filmed in foreign locations, leading observers to question and criticize the move.

Raw Story (@rawstory.com) 2025-05-05T02:35:49.983Z

