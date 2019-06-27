Politics
Tariff King Donald Calls India's Tariffs 'Unacceptable'

He's a total hypocrite but you knew that.
By John Amato
Donald Trump has been using tariffs and the threat to implement them to try and bully his way into trade deals and vent his shortcomings.

He's used tariffs against our allies (Canada), hostile regimes (China) and to "punish" Mexico for immigration.

So it's almost comical that he's now demanding India withdraw their tariffs because they are "unacceptable."

I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!

Now that's a stable genius.


