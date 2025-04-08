'Bullshit': Longtime GOP Megadonor Blasts Donald's Tariff Tantrum

Home Depot co-founder and longtime Republican megadonor Ken Langone is the latest billionaire to express rage over Donald's tariffs.
Credit: Thomas Hawk/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardApril 8, 2025

Home Depot co-founder and longtime Republican megadonor Ken Langone is the lastest billionaire to express rage over Donald's "bullshit" tariffs. Langone, 89, told the Financial Times the co-president was being “poorly advised”, calling the 46 per cent tariff on Vietnam “bullshit” and the additional 34 per cent tariff on China was “too aggressive, too soon” adding that they did not give “serious negotiations a chance to work."

“Forty-six percent on Vietnam? Come on!” Langone said. “You might as well tell them, ‘Don’t even bother calling.’”

“I don’t understand the goddamn formula,” he continued. “I believe he’s been poorly advised by his advisers about this trade situation – and the formula they’re applying.”

This is awkward. A billionaire investor, Stanley Druckenmiller, mentor to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, wrote on the Bad App, “I do not support tariffs exceeding 10%.”

Billionaire hedge fund investor Bill Ackman wrote on the Bad Place, "This is not what we voted for," even though Donald has been focused on a trade war for years.

If, he said, "We launch economic nuclear war on every country in the world, business investment will grind to a halt, consumers will close their wallets and pocket books, and we will severely damage our reputation with the rest of the world that will take years and potentially decades to rehabilitate."

And JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon told shareholders that Donald's tariffs threaten to raise prices and would likely increase the possibility of a recession.

Discussion

