'Hostile And Political Act’: White House Blasts Amazon For Displaying Tariff Costs

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt isn't too keen about Amazon reportedly planning to display the price of Donald Trump's tariffs on products. Donald is marking his 100th day in office by posting glowing reports on his first few months, including links to far-right outlets like The Daily Caller. However, the reality is that prices didn't decrease as promised.

Gaslighting won't help him at this point. Trump's poll numbers have tanked, worse than any president in 80 years. Leavitt is upset that Amazon is letting consumers know where their money is going and why prices are sharply increasing. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant was also at the briefing.

"So, it was reported this morning that Amazon will soon display a little number next to the price of each product that shows how much the Trump tariffs are adding to the cost of each product," a reporter said. "So, isn't that a perfect, crystal-clear demonstration that it's the American consumer and not China who is going to have to pay for these policies?"

"I will take this, since I just got off the phone with the President about Amazon's announcement," Bullshit Barbie said. "This is a hostile and political act by Amazon."

"Why didn't Amazon do this when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest level in 40 years?" she asked. "And I would also add that it's not a surprise because, as Reuters recently wrote, Amazon has partnered with a Chinese propaganda arm."

"So, this is another reason why Americans should buy American," she continued. "It's another reason why we are on-shoring critical supply chains here at home to shore up our own critical supply chain and boost our own manufacturing here."

"Is Jeff Bezos still a Trump supporter?" the reporter asked. Bezos was front and center at Trump's inauguration.

"Look, I will not speak to the President's relationships with Jeff Bezos, but I will tell you that this is certainly a hostile and political action by Amazon," she added.

The 'most transparent administration in history' doesn't want you to know that Trump's tariff tantrums are going to hit Americans' wallets hard. And, of course, she brought up Handsome Old Joe Biden, who was handed an apocalyptic economy by Trump after he badly bungled his response to the pandemic.

We can't even buy cheap shit at Temu anymore. A friend posted this on Facebook. Trump's tariffs are listed under "import charges."