Bannon Worries About Trump's 'Approval Ratings' Over Amazon's Display Of Tariff Costs

MAGA influencer Steve Bannon sounded the alarm over President Donald Trump's approval rating after reports said Amazon would display the cost of tariffs on product pages.
Steve BannonCredit: Screengrab/Real America's Voice
By David EdwardsApril 30, 2025

MAGA influencer Steve Bannon sounded the alarm over President Donald Trump's approval rating after reports said Amazon would display the cost of tariffs on product pages.

Although Amazon has denied the reports, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the potential move "hostile and political" on Tuesday.

"Amazon has gone to war with Trump," Bannon later told his audience. "What they tried to do is break out tariffs on their site to say, hey, look what Trump's doing to you, American consumer."

"This is all about the oligarchs and taking down the oligarchs," he continued. "They're coming out to try to, try to chop block President Trump's approval ratings and what he's trying to do on tariffs."

Republican strategist Mike Davis argued that consumers should not buy tariffed goods from Amazon.

"Well, I think it's wonderful that Amazon is finally admitting that it's China's shopping mall," Davis said. "And so it's actually a good thing."

"If Amazon's going to put on its website the cost of these tariffs, that's a pretty good sign to American consumers that if there's a tariff cost next to an item, don't buy that item because that item was not made in America," he added.

"That's so brilliant," Bannon opined.

