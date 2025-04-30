Trump Gives Jeff Bezos Some Sugar: 'He's A Good Guy'

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon caved to Donald Trump's complaints and Amazon told the Washington Post that they have not considered listing import charges on Amazon's main site because of the higher cost from Trump's tariffs.

Amazon customers not following the news won't understand why items that that they bought previously at one price have now skyrocketed.

TRUMP: Any questions? Jeff Bezos was very nice. He was terrific. He solved the problem very quickly. And he did the right thing. And he's a good guy.

Amazon lists the shipping costs as well as the taxes they collect on their invoices to their customers, so why not list the tariff charges so that customers will fully understand what they are paying for?

This gives the Trump administration a chance to blame the retailers for raising their prices instead of the actual culprit: Trump's tariffs.

Bezos caved like he has done previously by paying Melania Trump millions of dollars for a documentary about her that nobody will watch and hijacking the Washington Post's opinion and editorial section to curtail complaints about Trump.

Billionaires are destroying the country for their own gains and power trips.