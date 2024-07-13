Burgum Tries To Put Lipstick On Trump's Tariff Pig

The Wall Street Journal reports that many economists they have interviewed say inflation would be worse under Trump than Biden if he implements his tariff plan against China and cracks down on immigration.

Enter wannabe VP, Governor Doug Burgum, who was on Fox and Friends to downplay actual economists' fears and ludicrously claim raising tariffs on China is just a ploy to force China do do what traitor Trump wants.

Kilmeade set the table: "The Wall Street Journal today says Donald Trump's policies on tariffs will raise inflation 10% across the board and 60% on China's goods on imports. What's your reaction to that?"

"Well, I don't buy that because President Trump understands better than anyone we've ever had about the use the levers of power and everybody thinks of power is all the hard power like we got to have a war we got to do," Burgum answered, hoping Traitor Trump was watching.

He continued, "China imports 11 million barrels of oil a day. They've got to import food every day. Part of how they're running their economy is selling goods into the United States. If he puts a tariff on Chinese good that puts a world of hurt on them in their economy It's a tool."

(He's a tool.)

No one is asking Burgum to buy anything. These are economists who understand how outdated Trump's economic ideas are. They wouldn't have said that to the WSJ if it wasn't true. Many of them want Trump to win so they can get more tax cuts.

Tariffs will only hurt Americans by raising prices for products we all need. One estimate suggests that it will put an additional $4,800 on the backs of working Americans while billionaires continue to skate by with no problem.