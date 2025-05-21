Confused Jim Jordan Throttled, Forced To Turn To Lawyer Over GOP Bill

During a House Rules committee hearing, Rep. Joe Neguse thoroughly throttled Rep Jim Jordan for using language trying to hijack the responsibility of federal courts to do their jobs and for not knowing what was written in the Republican budget bill they plan to vote for later today.

Rep. Jordan had to turn to his attorney several times from the pointed questioning of Rep. Neguse because the House bill, whether intentionally or not, was so poorly written.

Not a shock that Republicans don't know how to write legislation. Their job is to provide content for Fox, not legislate!

NEGUSE: We'll walk through it together here: a constituent in Ohio who believes that their information was improperly released by the IRS? I remember you've served on the judiciary committee for many years. JORDAN: We're talking about, in the context of Immigration cases. NEGUSE: This is all cases. This is not immigration cases. The plain language of this statute that you have written applies to every conceivable case brought in a federal court, period. IRS cases, patent cases, immigration cases. If you have a constituent that sues the ATF this provision applies to them This is the point, and I don't... you can visit with your lawyers and maybe they can provide you with this, the clarity. But it it is unquestionably the case that this provision applies to every plaintiff.

Neguse stumped Jordan. Rep. Neguse reiterated, "This is a deep deviation from existing federal law."

A little later, Neguse returned to asking cogent questions again.

NEGUSE: Why didn't you put "nationwide" in this language? JORDAN: Well, we can look at the language. NEGUSE: It's 6am. You're voting on this thing in like 10 hours. What are we talking about? We've had weeks. You could have put "nationwide" in here. That's not what it says. This applies to every one of America's 330 million...

Homina, homina...

Republicans want to gut the entire judicial system and decades upon decades of injunctions to allow Trump to break the law.. Gotcha.