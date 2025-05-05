Donald: 'Bad Parts' Of Economy Are Biden's Fault, 'Good Parts' Are 'The Trump Economy'

Donald J. Trump told Kristen Welker on 'Meet the Press,' "I think the good parts are the 'Trump economy' and the bad parts are the 'Biden economy' because he's done a terrible job." Handsome Old Joe Biden gifted his successor a thriving economy after Trump landed us in an apocalyptic economy. And now, he's doing it again, while the shipping industry faces challenges with container shortages and other supply chain issues. But nothing is ever The Precious's fault.

"When does it become the Trump economy?" Welker asked.

"I think the good parts of the Trump economy and the bad parts of the Biden economy, because he's done a terrible job," he added. "He did a terrible job on everything from his auto pen, which I'm sure he knew nothing about, some of the things he was supposedly signing."

Welker also asked the co-president if he would "take responsibility" for the volatile stock market, which tumbled after he announced his tariff tantrum.

"I've only just been here for a little more than three months," said the man who said he would fix everything on 'day one.' "But the stock market, look at what's happened in the last short period of time. Didn't it have nine or 10 days in a row, or 11 days, where it's gone up? And the tariffs have just started kicking in. And we're doing really well."

Sure thing, Spanky. If the economy is going well, why is he telling children they shouldn't have so many dolls? Trump shits on a golden toilet, but little girls shouldn't have dolls. This is Trump's 'let them eat cake' moment.

“I’m just saying they don’t need to have 30 dolls," It said. "They can have three. They don’t need to have 250 pencils. They can have five."

Welker: When does it become the trump economy?



The stock market did well under Biden. Hey, MAGA, how's y'alls 401ks doing?