Bill Maher: If 'Trump Never Makes You Insane, You Are Insane!'

Real Time host Bill Maher offered up a new definition for 'Trump derangement syndrome" this Friday to counter the liars on Fox who constantly attack the left for supposedly suffering from some irrational hatred of Dear Leader:

The Fox News personalities regularly bring up “Trump Derangement Syndrome” in their shows to argue that Trump critics are so maddened by their hatred for the president that they can’t think rationally. But Maher said it’s the people that defend Trump — not the people who criticize him — who are suffering from the syndrome.

“Republicans love to throw out the term to deflect any criticism from their Dear Leader,” Maher explained. “And by that, they mean that liberals are a bunch of sore losers who just can’t accept the results of an election and they go mental at every little thing Trump does.”

After admitting “there’s a bit of that on the left,” Maher asked, “have you watched this man over the last four years?”

A montage followed, of Trump making nonsensical statements and expressions.

“And you came to the conclusion that’s how a president behaves?” Maher asked rhetorically. “And I’m the one who’s deranged?”

“When Republicans say Democrats never got over Trump’s behavior, you’re right! We haven’t gotten over it because no one should,” he added.