END TIMES? CNN Is Giving Scott Jennings Even More Money

According to Oliver Darcy's newsletter, all that hard work is paying off for MAGA asswipe Scott Jennings:

Behind the scenes at CNN, MAGA pundit Scott Jennings has been busy over the last few months, not just reliably excusing Donald Trump’s appalling behavior on the network’s panels, but also negotiating a lucrative new contract, according to people familiar with the matter. Jennings is now in the final stages of those negotiations, and the terms are set to be quite favorable to him, I’ve learned. In fact, Jennings is set to receive a substantial pay increase from the Mark Thompson-led network, I’m told. A CNN spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

And speaking of contracts and Scott Jennings, I guess playing the Prince MAGA role was worth it:

CNN’s Scott Jennings went to the mat for Elon Musk’s numerous federal contracts Tuesday night during a back-and-forth on the network over the billionaire’s role in the Trump White House and potential conflicts of interest. Jennings said he was on board with Musk’s DOGE work to shrink the size and scope of the federal government. He argued that suggesting Musk stood to benefit from having oversight on agencies he has contracts with equates to a smear.

AND he was just asked to be on the editorial board of that Los Angeles paper everyone stopped reading-- 7,000 of their 400,000 subscribers canceled for “editorial reasons.”

Oh Scott. All that money, but I wouldn't wanna be ya, bub! Ya got doodoo on your nose.