GOP Will 'Die On The Hill' Of MTG's 'Unrepentant Stupidity'

Alysin Camerota hosted two Republican former officials to chat about Marjorie Taylor Greene, and more specifically, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's total inability to deal with her.

Their conversation was prompted by Politico's coverage of their cowardice:

House Republicans have punted a decision on whether to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments, despite huddling for over an hour Tuesday evening to discuss the controversial freshman’s fate, according to multiple GOP sources. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — who is under increasing pressure to discipline the Georgia Republican for her past offensive and incendiary rhetoric — called an emergency late-night meeting in his office with the House GOP Steering Committee after he met face-to-face with Greene earlier in the evening.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a violent, noisy, fundraiser for the Republican Party. And she's a vocal threat to Democratic women in the chamber. Steny Hoyer is quoted in the Politico article:

“There's a picture of Greene with an automatic weapon, which you've probably seen. It says, 'The squad’s worst nightmare,’” Hoyer said. “Our members believe that a statement has to be made about members who pose a threat, and clearly, she articulated that threat in that picture.”

Former GOP Congressman Denver Riggleman wants his party to eject Greene ASAP: "I don't know why they're having this discussion right now. I just don't get it," he said. "That's the issue we have. It's nutty. And we don't want to pull in everybody from the carnival tent to vote here. We've got to reject that. I hope the right decision is made.

Former Bush Aide Scott Jennings went further: "This is the main tenet of their ideology.... Unrepentant stupidity. Ignorance. Double down on every wrong thing because they are trying to triangulate people."

Jennings had advice for his fellow Republicans: "This is not the hill you want to die on. Find another hill. This is not the one to die on. You'll regret it. This is limiting and it will relegate the Republican Party to national minority status for a very long time."

We can't wait.

UPDATE: This is happening, and it's coming from Democrats because of course it is.