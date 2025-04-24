Elon Musk Is About To Get His Own Town In Texas

Granted, the strip of land likely to be incorporated soon as Starbase, Texas, is small. But it’s a start for the billionaire Nazi fanboy who clearly thinks he deserves to be the king of the country if not the world. It’s pretty clear Musk plans to use this power to grab even more.

From The New York Times:

A little more than four years ago, Mr. Musk began publicly suggesting a fanciful new name for the stretch of coastal wetlands where SpaceX builds and launches its rockets. For a while, it seemed like just calling it Starbase would be enough. But as the company grew its footprint, moving its corporate headquarters and feverishly building housing to keep up with its swelling work force, the boss wanted a real town.

Now, voting has begun in an election whose outcome is all but predetermined in the boss’ favor. The Times calls it “the sort of lopsided victory that a titan of industry might expect but that rarely occurs in most free and fair elections in this divided nation.”

According to The Times, Starbase has only 279 eligible voters. But it looks like Musk will use his small fiefdom to override the will of the nearly 200,000 residents of the city of Brownsville and the 421,000 residents of Cameron County, Texas by wresting control of the local public beach. With a likely assist from the Texas legislature.

More from The Times:

The company has not described its reasons for wanting to incorporate a new city around itself. Neither a SpaceX spokesman nor Mr. Musk responded to requests for comment. But it could try to use the new governmental entity to gain greater control over the local public beach, which must close for safety during nearby rocket launches — for years a point of contention with Brownsville residents. A bill in the state capitol, already approved by the Texas Senate, would give the new city of Starbase the power to close the beach during weekday launches, something that currently requires county approval. “This will put beach closures directly in the hands of SpaceX, which at this time is handing the power to Elon Musk,” Craig Nazor of the Texas chapter of the Sierra Club said during a public hearing last month.

At least he's not calling it Muskville or XTown… yet.