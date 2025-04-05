The felonious co-president rushed in to defend Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's far-right party, after she was found guilty Monday by a court of embezzling European Union funds.

The judge ruled that Marine Le State Pen (sorry, I had to) is banned from holding office for five years; she received a four-year prison sentence with two years suspended, to be served under house arrest, and a €100,000 ($108,000) fine.

Donald said it was probably a "bookkeeping error."

"The Witch Hunt against Marine Le Pen is another example of European Leftists using Lawfare to silence Free Speech, and censor their Political Opponent, this time going so far as to put that Opponent in prison," Donald scribbled. "It is the same “playbook” that was used against me by a group of Lunatics and Losers, like Norm Eisen, Andrew Weissmann, and Lisa Monaco."

"They spent the last nine years thinking of nothing else, and they FAILED, because the People of the United States realized that they were only Corrupt Lawyers and Politicians," he continued. "I don’t know Marine Le Pen, but do appreciate how hard she worked for so many years."

"She suffered losses, but kept on going, and now, just before what would be a Big Victory, they get her on a minor charge that she probably knew nothing about – Sounds like a 'bookkeeping' error to me," he added. "It is all so bad for France, and the Great French People, no matter what side they are on. FREE MARINE LE PEN!"

Elon Musk agrees.

Is anyone else tired of hearing the two cringe brokedick billionaires crying? Law and order!