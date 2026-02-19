Jaws Drop Over New Banner Draped Over Department Of Justice Headquarters

A jaw-dropping image of a banner now draped over the Department of Justice building that gives off strong Big Brother vibes, combined with North Korea, is raising eyebrows. Donald Trump's image and the slogan "Make America Great Again" were hung on the U.S. Department of Justice headquarters as part of a broader initiative by the Trump administration to place similar displays of himself on various federal buildings in Washington, D.C.

Nothing says "responsible governance" like blowing at least $50,000 of hardworking taxpayers' money on oversized vanity signs featuring the president's likeness — all while Trump tirelessly works to stamp his personal brand all over the nation's capital through such humble endeavors as a military parade, a citywide crime crusade, and a lavish White House ballroom makeover. Because why the fuck not at this point? We're already the laughingstock of the world.

We're exhausted from seeing that same smug face everywhere—now it's literally draped across federal buildings like some third-world strongman poster. The DOJ headquarters? Really? The one place that's supposed to stand for impartial justice, now branded with the guy who tried to bend it to his will.

Before any red-hat jumps in with 'Trump Derangement Syndrome,' let's be clear: Millions of us just wanted basics—affordable healthcare that doesn't bankrupt families, wages that keep up with costs, schools that actually teach, and a government that doesn't treat the presidency like a personal branding empire. Instead, we're getting giant taxpayer-funded banners while promises to everyday Americans get traded for tax cuts for billionaires and endless culture-war distractions.

MAGA got sold a bill of goods: "drain the swamp" turned into "flood it with loyalists and slap the boss's picture on every wall. If calling out authoritarian optics and broken promises is 'TDS,' then fine, I'm in.

The reactions were fast and furious.

Anyone remember the Orwell book Big Brother? Looks just like the set of the movie! — Long-eared Jeroba formerly Carlos Montoya (@chiefsadface.bsky.social) 2026-02-19T20:27:44.151Z

No better place for a mugshot of someone who was convicted 34 times of felonies, and an adjudicated rapist. — MantaHunk 🌎🏳️‍🌈☮️🟧 (@mantahunk.bsky.social) 2026-02-19T20:12:25.417Z

The GOP and the felon screamed they're "weaponizing the DOJ" every time Biden opened his mouth for 4 years and now this felon puts his KimJongUn sized poster on the DOJ building. Biden never said a word to Garland, therefore Garland never did a thing. Shitler could have been in prison now. — CALI GIRL (@calidemocrat.bsky.social) 2026-02-19T20:22:21.944Z

This is absolutely revolting and screams dictatorship. This shit needs to end and Congress needs to find their spines and their balls. — EricaJones (@onegrumpygoose.bsky.social) 2026-02-19T18:31:03.036Z

Any other president would've been impeached for that. WHY is Congress not acting to rid us of this demented, cruel, criminal person? He destroyed OUR White House--which he does not own. He unleashed a mass of masked, armed thugs on our population. He has started wars. He has broken treaties. — emoontxwriter (@emoontxwriter.bsky.social) 2026-02-19T18:34:14.193Z

To all the Republicans who falsely accused Biden of weaponizing the Department of Justice, sit your asses down, and take all of the seats. I really want to slap John Roberts right now. Oh, and Pam Bondi, too. She's one slappable bitch.