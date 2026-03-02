Trump Wildly Rants That Melania 'Isn't Thrilled' By Ballroom During Update On Iran

President Donald Trump took time out of an update on his strikes on Iran to rant about his plans to build a ballroom at the White House.

During a Monday event at the White House, Trump said that he had projected "four to five weeks" for the operation in Iran before speaking about his ballroom plans.

"In this beautiful building, isn't it?" he said. "We're adding on to the building a little bit. Beautiful? We're improving the building. See that nice drape? When that comes down, right now, you see a very, very deep hole. But in about a year and a half from now, you're gonna see a very, very beautiful building."

"In fact, it looks so nice, I don't think I'll even, I think I'll save money on the doors because it can't get more beautiful than that," he continued. "I picked those drapes in my first term. I always like gold. But I think we can save a lot of money. I just saved curtains. But, and it will be, it'll be spectacular. It'll be the most beautiful ballroom. I believe it, because I built many a ballroom. I believe it's going to be the most beautiful ballroom anywhere in the world."

Trump noted that the sound of "hammering" could be heard outside the building.

"And when you hear all that hammering out there, you know why the first lady is not thrilled exactly," he revealed. "She said, will the pile drivers ever stop? You know, they go from 6 in the morning till 11.30 in the evening. Can you imagine? Here? You know what? To me, that's a beautiful sound. She doesn't like it. I love it."

"But when I hear that sound, that beautiful sound behind me, it means money, so I like it," he added. "But my wife isn't thrilled. She said, this is getting crazy. I said, don't worry about it. We'll be all finished up in a few months."