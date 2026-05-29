Talarico Hammers Paxton: 'Epstein Class Has No Place In Texas'

The matchup of James Talarico and Ken Paxton lends itself to so many opportunities for Talarico, and few for Paxton. One of the only slams by Paxton which has caught the ear of the deep-thinking press (feel the sarcasm, Dear Reader) is calling him "Talafreako."

So of course, this reporter asked Talarico about that, because he's one of those Deep Thinkers. He should've stood back because Talarico loaded his rifle and took dead aim.

"Well, I think if Ken Paxton is worried about freaks, he should stop giving Epstein-style sweetheart deals to pedophiles," Talarico fired back. "You know, this is the guy who just released Adam Hoffman from jail -- an admitted child rapist after one of Ken Paxton's wealthy lawyer friends got involved in the case."

But there's more, Dear Readers...

He continued, "Ken Paxton even kept him off the sex offender registry. Adam Hoffman was supposed to serve 25 years to life. But instead, he served less than a month."

"As of this week, he's now back on our streets because of Ken Paxton's corruption. Ken Paxton is the most corrupt politician in America, and it is costing Texans. It's endangering our children, and it must end. I think the Epstein class has no place in Texas. And this November, we're going to come together to defeat Ken Paxton and take back our state for the people.

I'm just going to say that this is a brilliant comeback to an otherwise banal and somewhat stupid question. Do we all remember how lit up Republicans were in 2016 when they thought Democrats were running a child trafficking ring in basements of pizza parlors? Here we have a guy who repeatedly abused a young boy over and over getting a ONE DAY sentence, his crimes knocked down to misdemeanors, and the only thing he actually loses is his law license.

Over and over we see them projecting. Talarico being so direct about "The Epstein Class" is refreshing. No dancing around it, just straight up truth.

Texas always breaks my heart, but maybe this time will be different.

UPDATE: And this is the best way...just mock them