Creeper Jesse Watters Wants Reporters To Ask Talarico If He Wears Women's Underwear

The propagandists on Fox have been doing their best to help corrupt Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton feminize his opponent for US Senate — Democratic state Rep. James Talarico — ever since Paxton won his runoff against John Cornyn.

On this Friday's The Five, while discussing Beto O'Rourke's endorsement of Talarico, cohost Jesse Watters seemed way too obsessed with Talarico's sex life during a segment where they were childishly calling Talarico "low-T."

GUTFELD: You know, when I see a woman, I like to say — what would Talarico call her? WATTERS: A person with a uterus. GUTFELD: A neighbor. WATTERS: A neighbor with a... what was it again? GUTFELD: You just told me this! A neighbor with a uterus. I'm setting him up and he doesn't remember! WATTERS: I was just in the emergency room. All right. Who cares what Beto thinks? He's lost three races in four years and blown $175 million. There's more evidence that this guy is an omnivore. When he was ordering breakfast tacos with Barack Hussein Obama, Jessica, he ordered a potato, egg, and cheese — no chorizo. Potato, egg, and cheese. I have questions I'd like local reporters to ask low-T Tala-Freako. Does James Talarico even own a gun? Is James Talarico a Cowboys fan? A Houston Texans fan? Does he even know the Spurs are playing tonight? Has Talarico ever been to a football game, or is he more of a World Cup guy?

KILMEADE: Wait, what does that mean? WATTERS: Sorry, yeah — the World Cup. Does Talarico own a truck? Does he believe in premarital sex?

PERINO: Jesse. KILMEADE: What? You wrote that down? GUTFELD: We're running out of time. WATTERS: Does Talarico wear women's underwear? These are the things local reporters should be pressing him on.

I think this is what you would call projection, Jesse. Jessica Tarlov attempted to inject some sanity into the conversation, only to be yelled over as soon as she started hitting Paxton where it hurt.

GUTFELD: Jessica, do you agree? TARLOV: Hard no on the agreement there. Listen, it's Texas — Trump won it by 14 points. It's going to be very difficult to pull this off. The benefit right out of the gate is that Republicans have to spend an extra $50 to $100 million to defend the seat, and he will lift other congressional candidates in the state. Maybe you get Bobby Pulido because of this, Johnny Garcia, et cetera. If the line of argumentation against James Talarico is calling him a "low-T fairy" or something like that, when you have Ken Paxton on the other side — and you can run a campaign against him, which Talarico is calling "The People versus Ken Paxton" — a reminder: this is a guy who was impeached by his own party and charged with securities fraud. He's so toxic the GOP didn't want him. Talarico is actually running GOP ads because they picked him apart on everything, from his mistresses — he has multiple girlfriends and a wife — and you're concerned about whether Talarico has one wife? And new ads out today... WATTERS: I'm not concerned. TARLOV: ...on Ken Paxton— WATTERS: I'm just curious if he has a girlfriend. TARLOV: This will upset you guys, because you always yell at me about child rapists — Ken Paxton let a child rapist out of jail. Adam Hoffman was meant to serve 25 years to life. That came from the Cornyn opposition dump; he was using it against Paxton. So a fancy lawyer friend got involved... GUTFELD: I love how you only care about that stuff when it's politically useful. "Oh, now this guy let out a child rapist — score one for me." WATTERS: You're literally doing it in Newark, New Jersey right now. TARLOV: I'm just engaging in the business of noticing. I do care about this right now. You're telling me you're going to argue about his underpants when people can't afford their lives — gas, healthcare.

There's not enough money in the world worth putting up with that sort of abuse week after week.

All they can do is lie. pic.twitter.com/k0w38p3pRH — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) May 28, 2026

Only if you did your research pic.twitter.com/3QrUcR4lwy — Toyosi Stephen Adedara (@TSAdedara) May 28, 2026

Why does man constantly talk about other means testosterone, looks, muscles etc. ?

People should be question Jesse Watters manhood — We told you So (@terri4436166795) May 28, 2026

Does this pathetic moron have anything intelligent or useful to say about anyone? I guess not, because he’s just a boot liking re-tard. pic.twitter.com/90WTYImonY — Freya (@celestetherial) May 28, 2026