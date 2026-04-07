Melania's Easter Message To Kids In War Zones: Trump Bombing Iran 'For Their Future'

First Lady Melania Trump suggested to the children of Iran that her husband was bombing their country to secure peace in the future.
By David EdwardsApril 7, 2026

First Lady Melania Trump suggested to the children of Iran that her husband was bombing their country to secure peace in the future.

During an Easter Egg Roll event at the White House on Monday, one question was directed to the first lady.

"Madam First Lady, can you tell us your message to children who find themselves in war zones during this holy week?" a reporter asked.

"Well, all of this is happening for their future," the first lady insisted. "So they will be safe in years to come."

"Children that are now in a war zone, we're keeping them as safe as we can possibly keep them," the president chimed in. "We're fighting for them, we're fighting for their future. And I will tell you, it was given to me loud and clear, the time the Iranian people are the most unhappy, when you hear bombs all over, is when those bombs stop. That's the problem."

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