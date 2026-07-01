Vance Says His Faith Makes Him Averse To 'Low Wage Foreigners'

More race-baiting from fake Christians JD Vance and Laura Ingraham along with more lectures to the pope. Vance made an appearance on this Tuesday's The Ingraham Angle on Fox, and was asked by Ingraham about his new book he's been out there pimping on every network for the last few weeks, and Vance used the occasion to attack immigrants, not the companies and corporations that hire them for driving down wages in the United States, and claimed his "faith" was one of the reasons for his views.

INGRAHAM: You write that your faith shapes how you govern. Was there any time where your Catholic faith caused you to oppose an administration action, or where your opinion changed even slightly because of your faith? VANCE: Well, I think that my faith is constantly asking me to have humility about what's going on. So, you know, one of the things I try to do, Laura, is constantly ask myself, what have we learned? Has what we learned — is it consistent with what I thought was going to happen, or is it inconsistent with what I thought was going to happen? I really do think that Christian faith calls political leaders to be humble, because real humility is how you learn. It's how you learn about other people, and it's how you make better decisions over the course of time. The other thing, Laura, I'd say that my faith really motivates me towards is to remember that our economic policy doesn't exist for corporations. It doesn't exist for Wall Street. As much as we want everybody to be successful, it exists to support the dignity of human beings. We want every American to be able to raise a family, to be able to support themselves in comfort and in dignity. That's why we're trying to bring investment in manufacturing back to the United States of America. That's why we don't like low-wage foreigners coming in and undercutting the wages of American workers. We want normal Americans to be able to live a dignified life. And I think that's a very, very Christian concept.

The final point I'll make on that, Laura, is if you look at the history of American political thought, but more importantly, of Christian political thought, there is this consistent theme that we don't just care about the culture, we also care about the dignity of normal people. That means public safety. That means they're able to raise their kids in a neighborhood that's safe. That means they're able to work a good job where the government doesn't steal all their wages, but they also don't have their wages stolen by a low-wage newcomer who's competing with them. These things really matter. We've got to focus on an economy that brings dignity to everybody. That's fundamentally what we're doing in the administration every single day. But I definitely think that Christians, we sometimes underweight how important the Christian view of the economy is, and that's one of the things that I think the Trump administration has really brought back into our politics.

The only thing this administration has done is make the rich get richer while their policies are hammering working people and their pocketbooks. And to pretend that there's a single "Christian" thing about Trump is a joke.

Vance then went on to smugly continue his attacks on the pope and lecture him and the Vatican that hopefully they've "learned something" from this vile administration.

INGRAHAM: And then we have Pope Leo. Um, Mr. Vice President, a lot of more conservative Catholics are concerned — and Christians, just regular Christians — are concerned that we have a pope in him, God bless him, who is very deeply, in some regard, anti-capitalist, similarly to the last pope, who was seen to be very anti-capitalist as well, very critical of the Trump immigration policies as well. So are you concerned about that? VANCE: No, I'm not concerned, Laura. I mean, I maybe just don't see it the same way. I don't see Pope Leo as anti-capitalist. I do think that some of the things that have come out of the Vatican on the immigration question in particular have been troubling, and ultimately I disagree with it. But I actually like this interplay, Laura, between the pope, between Christian clergy, and between the administration. We don't always have to agree on these issues, but I think the fact that we're actually having the right conversations, that we're pushing back when we disagree about how they're applying a pragmatic principle of immigration policy — that's a natural and reasonable thing to do. But I do think that we learn something in the interplay. And what I would hope that the Catholic leadership has learned from some of the things that me and Marco and the president have said about immigration is it's not just about the dignity of the immigrant. It's also about the dignity of the native-born factory worker who has their wages destroyed. It's about the dignity of the child who can be sex trafficked by a cartel member when you have open borders. And so what I tell the Catholic leadership I talk to who disagree with our immigration policies — you know, I'm not hostile about it. I invite them to have the conversation, but I also encourage them to remember that mass migration has victims, and you can't just view things from the perspective of the illegal immigrant. You've also got to view things from the perspective of the native-born people who have their lives upended by mass migration. I think that argument will ultimately win the day, but I'm not afraid of the conversation. I think it's a good thing and it's a good role for the church to play.

His “faith” is not based on Christianity. It’s based on The World According to Peter Theil. And that is pretty messed up. — bluesea91.bsky.social (@bluesea91.bsky.social) June 30, 2026 at 6:43 PM