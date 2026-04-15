JD Vance Bashes The Pope, Calls The Pontiff A Liar On 'Matters Of Theology'

During a TPUSA conference on Tuesday, Vice President JD Vance lectured Pope Leo on theology, criticizing the Pope's disagreement with Trump's war in Iran and his interpretation of the gospels.

Pope Leo threw cold water on Trump's sneak attack on Iran, which caused Demented Donald to meltdown.

JD Vance was baptized and confirmed into the Catholic Church in 2019, but it didn't stop him from joining Trump and many other Republicans to scold Pope Leo, in essence, telling him to shut the fuck up.

Vance listed several disagreements he has with the Pope, then cited the conflict in Iran.

VANCE: And look, there are certainly things that the Pope has said in the last few months that I disagree with. Let me just take like one very concrete example related to this conflict in Iran. So the Pope said something where he said, and I'm going to try to remember the exact quote, but he said that God is never on the side of those who wield the sword. God is never on the side of those who wield the sword. I'm pretty sure that he said that exact statement. Now, on the one hand, again, I like that the Pope is an advocate for peace. I think that's certainly one of his roles. On the other hand, how can you say that God is never on the side of those who wield the sword? Was God on the side of the Americans who liberated France from the Nazis? Was God on the side of the Americans who liberated Holocaust camps and liberated those innocent people from, you know, those who had survived the Holocaust? I certainly think the answer is yes, and I agree.

Vance equates World War II and Hitler's thirst of genocide to Trump's irrationally sneak attack on Iran.

It's ludicrous.

Now Vance begins lecturing Pope Leo on doctrine.

VANCE: When the Pope says that God is never on the side of those who wield the sword, there is a thousand-year, more than a thousand-year tradition of just war theory, okay? Now, we can, of course, have disagreements about whether this or that conflict is just, but I think that it's important, in the same way that it's important for the Vice President of the United States to be careful when I talk about matters of public policy, I think it's very, very important for the Pope to be careful when he talks about matters of theology. So, I think one of the issues here is that if you're going to opine on matters of theology, you've got to be careful, you've got to make sure it's anchored in the truth, and that's one of the things that I try to do, and it's certainly something I would expect from the clergy, whether they're Catholic or Protestant.

The vice president just called the Pope a liar, who misinterprets the Bible and scripture to attack Demented Donald's war against Iran.

I agree with Scott Lemieux, who writes, "Vance’s arrogance-to-achievement has always been staggeringly high even for an Ivy League/Silicon Valley doubleheader guy, but it’s hard to top this."

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