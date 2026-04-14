Pope Should Stay Out Of U.S. Politics, Says Man Who Can't Stay Out Of Europe's

Classic Vance. Rules for thee, not for me.
By Conover KennardApril 14, 2026

Vice President JD Vance, just back from Budapest, where he stumped for Viktor Orbán, is now advising the Vatican to stay out of American politics. That’s right, the furniture fornicating Catholic convert wants the Pope to keep his holy nose out of politics, despite his boss having threatened an “entire civilization.”

Vance suddenly discovered church-state separation the moment the Pope dared comment on U.S. policy. Classic Vance: rules for thee, but not for me.

"Well, look, I think the president has the prerogative to set American foreign policy," Vance told Brett Baier on Fox News. "He's got the prerogative to set American immigration policy. He has to look out for the interests of the United States of America."

"And that inevitably means that when the Vatican comments on issues of public policy, sometimes there's going to be agreement, of course, and sometimes there's going to be disagreement," he continued. "I think that's a reasonable thing, Brett."

"Again, I don't think that it's particularly newsworthy, but I certainly think that in some cases it would be best for the Vatican to stick to matters of morality, to stick to matters of what's going on in the Catholic Church, and let the president of the United States stick to dictating American public policy, but when they're in conflict, they're in conflict."

Threatening to annihilate an entire civilization is immoral, so Pope Leo was exactly right. Everything about this administration is immoral, and its actions are affecting the entire world. So, sit your hillbilly ass down, but whatever you do, don't visit the Pope. We know what happened the last time you did that, JD! And Pope Leo is from Chicago.

He wants an American to stay out of US politics.

The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit.bsky.social) 2026-04-14T02:17:34.811Z

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