WTF Is JD Vance Stumping For Orban During Iran Conflict?

During a joint press event earlier, Vice President JD Vance claimed that the EU is trying to sabotage Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's chances of being reelected.

Incredibly, Vance flew to Budapest to support Hungary's embattled Prime Minister on election day, while Trump has threatened to annihilate the entire Iranian civilization.

VANCE: hey are sovereign in their own country and they should be able to look at whatever information they would like to about the election without somebody in a faraway capital treating them like children. Sovereignty, democracy are fundamentally about the people choosing and part of the reason why we're here and part of the reason why the President of the United States sent me here is because that we think the amount of interference that's come from the bureaucracy in Brussels has been truly disgraceful. I won't tell the people of Hungary how to vote. I would encourage the bureaucrats in Brussels to do the exact same thing. So Victor, thank you and it's good to see you.

Orban is behind in many polls against rival Peter Magyar, prompting Trump to send his sidekick to stump. How that is supposed to help him is unknown. This whole thing is weird.

“The U.S. Embassy certainly knows the polls and that Viktor is not on the winning track,” said Andras Racz, a senior fellow at the German Council on Foreign Relations’ Center for Security and Defense. “Betting on a loser — that sounds weird.”

Yet, as Vance cries about Brussels interfering in the election, he is also representing a foreign power trying to interfere in Hungary's election.

The hypocrisy is not lost on many.

What happens if Trump needs to go to the hospital and Vance is fucking around in Hungary?

What happens to the chain of command?

The entire country is under assault from Trump's insane leadership.