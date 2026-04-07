Trump has told Iran its “whole civilization will die tonight” as Tehran showed no signs of agreeing to the tiny-fingered vulgarian's demands by his 8 p.m. deadline.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” the president wrote last night, just twelve hours before the window he has given for the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened ends. “I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will."

There’s a greater chance of Trump nuking Iran than not!

I spent the early 70’s and 80’s genuinely worrying about imminent US and USSR, and Trump posts this insane post! — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿WhatDoesGodNeedWith (@wdgnw.bsky.social) 2026-04-07T13:07:43.511Z

“Now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?” he wrote.

(Must. Bang. Head. On. Wall. Make it stop.)

The president then ominously warned that “we will find out tonight,” before saying “God Bless the Great People of Iran”, who he had just vowed to eradicate.

Yes, God bless them right before you blow them to bits. As is customary!