God Bless America -- Except Baltimore! Stephen Colbert Explains

Stephen Colbert introduced an "ongoing segment, 'Is Donald Trump A Racist, Episode 3 -- million.'"
Specifically, Trump's attack on Rep. Elijah Cummings after he criticized conditions at the border. (Although really, it probably was more of a reaction to Cummings' subpoena of Jared Kushner's emails.)
To the tune of "God Bless America," Colbert sang a Trumpified version.
God bless America
Except Baltimore
They're got rats there
No MAGA hats there
Avoid it because
They are poor.
"Trump sent out the usual suspects to defend him on the Sunday shows. First up, Trump acting Chief of Staff and Harry Potter, explaining that Voldemort's got some good ideas, Mick Mulvaney.
"Mulvaney went on Fox News Sunday, where Chris Wallace brought up the pattern of Trump's racism.
Then, two weeks ago, he goes after these four members of "The Squad," all women of color, and says they should go back to the crime-infested countries from which they come. They he talks about Elijah Cummings and says his district is rat and rodent-infested. It sounds like vermin. It sounds subhuman. And these are all six members of Congress who are people of color.
MULVANEY: I think you're spending way too much time reading between the line.
WALLACE: I'm not reading between the lines. I'm reading the lines.