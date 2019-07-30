God Bless America -- Except Baltimore! Stephen Colbert Explains

Stephen Colbert introduced an "ongoing segment, 'Is Donald Trump A Racist, Episode 3 -- million.'"

Specifically, Trump's attack on Rep. Elijah Cummings after he criticized conditions at the border. (Although really, it probably was more of a reaction to Cummings' subpoena of Jared Kushner's emails.)

To the tune of "God Bless America," Colbert sang a Trumpified version.

God bless America

Except Baltimore

They're got rats there

No MAGA hats there

Avoid it because

They are poor.

"Trump sent out the usual suspects to defend him on the Sunday shows. First up, Trump acting Chief of Staff and Harry Potter, explaining that Voldemort's got some good ideas, Mick Mulvaney.

"Mulvaney went on Fox News Sunday, where Chris Wallace brought up the pattern of Trump's racism.