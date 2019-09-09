Trump To Speak At Baltimore Republican Retreat After Calling City 'Rat And Rodent-Infested'

President Donald Trump is scheduled to give a speech in Baltimore on Thursday after insulting the city as "rat and rodent-infested."

Politico reported that the president is expected to speak at a House Republican retreat in Baltimore.

Trump verbally attacked the city in July during a dispute with Maryland Sen. Elijah Cummings (D).

In a July 27 tweet, Trump charged that Baltimore is "far worse" than "conditions at the Southern Border."

"Cumming [sic] District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess," Trump wrote. "If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place."

The president also claimed that "no human" would want to live in Baltimore.